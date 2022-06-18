Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 declared! Here's how to check via website, SMS

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) declared the exam results of the Karnataka Pre-university course (PUC) II or class 12 board exam result today (June 18).

The Karnataka PUC II examinations were conducted from April 16 to May 4, 2022. Students who appeared in the examination can check their result at the official website — karresults.nic.in.

At 11 am, the result was revealed during a press conference. On the official website, karresults.nic.in, candidates can view their results.

Here's your 5-step guide to obtaining your results:

Visit the official website – karresults.nic.in Click on “2nd PUC Result 2022” option available on the homepage Fill the required details– registration number or roll number, date of birth (DOB) Click on submit and the result will appear on the screen Save and download the result

Here's how to check your results via text message or SMS:

Type SMS in format – KAR12 registration number

Send the SMS to 56263

Board exam results will be sent on the same registered mobile number

