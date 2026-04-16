JAC Jharkhand 8th result 2026 out at jacresults.com; 93.31% students pass, girls perform better

Ranchi:

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced Class 8 exam result 2026. A total of 4.81 lakh (4,81,647) students cleared the JAC 8th exam successfully this year, the pass percentage touched at 93.31 per cent. The female students have outperformed male, the pass percentage for girls was 93.70 per cent, boys was 92.89 per cent.

JAC 8th result 2026 is available on the official website - jacresults.com. The students can check and download the JAC 8th scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website - jacresults.com. To download the JAC Class 8th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jacresults.com and click on the scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. JAC 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save JAC 8th scorecard PDF and take a printout.

Visit the official website - jacresults.com

Click on JAC Class 8 scorecard PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth

JAC 8th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JAC Class 8 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JAC 8th scorecard PDF will contain the candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, and details.

Alternative websites to check scorecards:

jac.jharkhand.gov.in jac.nic.in jacresults.com jharresults.nic.in.

JAC 11th result 2026: 99.12% pass

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Class 11th exam result 2026. A total of 99.12 per cent students cleared the JAC Class 11 exam successfully this year. JAC 11th result 2026 is available on the official website - jacresults.com.

The board will issue the original and pass certificates for both class 8later, which can be collected from the respective school authorities. Students are advised to keep in touch with the school authorities for the latest information. For details on JAC Jharkhand 8th result 2026, please visit the official website - jacresults.com.