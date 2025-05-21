JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th Result 2025 date and time soon: Check how to download JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th Result 2025 will be declared soon. Students who are awaiting the Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th exam results will be able to download their marksheets by visiting the official website of JAC, jac. jharkhand. gov. in and jacresults. com. Check expected date, how to download.

New Delhi:

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will soon announce the results for classes 10 and 12. According to media reports, the evaluation procedure for answer sheets is nearly complete. It is expected that the board will first release the class 10 results, followed by the class 12 science stream results by May 30, with the class 12 Arts and Commerce results being declared later, as the answer sheets for these two streams have not yet been evaluated. However, the official date and time of releasing results are awaited. Once the results are announced, students will be able to download the JAC 10th and 12th Result 2025 by visiting the official websites of JAC - jac. jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults. com.

This year, the board conducted the JAC Class 10 and 12 Board Exams from February to March. The JAC Class 10 exams were conducted from 11 February to 4 March 2025, while the JAC Class 12 exams ran during the same period. The exams were held in a single shift from 2 PM to 5: 15 PM. Once the results are announced, students can download their results by following the simple steps outlined below.

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2025: How to download?

Visit the official websites, jac. jharkhand. gov. in and jacresults. com. Navigate to the link for 'results'. Select the relevant link - JAC 10th, 12th Result 2025. A window will open on the screen. Now, enter your roll number/registration number, date of birth, and other relevant information. The JAC 10th, 12th Result 2025 will appear on the screen. Download and save the JAC 10th, 12th Result 2025 for future reference.

What if I fail in the JAC 10th or 12th results?

After the declaration of the JAC 10th and 12th Result 2025, if any candidate is not satisfied with their marks, they can apply for revaluation, reverification, and retotaling. In addition, the JAC Board will conduct supplementary examinations for those students who fail in one or two papers.

Details mentioned on JAC 10th, 12th Result 2025 marksheets:

- Student's name

- School Number

- Centre Number

- Mother' s name

- Marks obtained in each subject

- Total Marks and Percentage

- Qualification Status (Pass/Fail)

Last year, a total of 378, 3,78,398 students appeared for the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination, with a total pass percentage of 90. 90.39%. In the 12 th class exam, 54 students passed with first division, 40. 40.63% with the second division, and 5. 17% with the third division.