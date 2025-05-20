Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: DHSE, VHSE results to be out on this date, how to download Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 for DHSE and VHSE will be released soon. Students and parents can download Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 by visiting the official website - keralaresults.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is set to announce the Kerala Plus Two (Class 12) Result 2025. According to the official announcement, Kerala HSLC Plus Two Results 2025 will be declared on May 22, 2025, at 3 pm. The results announcement will be made by state’s Minister for General Education, V Sivankutty, via a press conference. Along with the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) results, the Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) results will also be announced. Once results are declared, students will be able to download Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 by visiting the official website - keralaresults.nic.in.

In order to download Kerala Plus Two Result 2025, the students are required to use their hall ticket number. Students can download their results by following the instructions below.

How to download Kerala Plus Two Result 2025?

Visit the official website of Kerala Board - keralaresults.nic.in.

Navigate to the 'Kerala Plus Two Result 2025' link.

The window will open where you need to provide your registration, date of birth and other details.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 will be announced.

Check and download Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 for future reference.

Website to check

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

examresults.kerala.gov.in

indiatvnews.com/education

The Kerala Class 12 results 2024 were released on May 9; the overall pass rate was 78.69%. Exams this year were held from March 6 to March 29, 2025, with the arts stream ending a little early on March 21. Reports state that the evaluation procedure has already been completed and that the results are now being collated in preparation for publishing.

How to download Kerala Class 12 Results via SMS?