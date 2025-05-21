Live CHSE Odisha Board Class 12th Result 2025 to be out today, when and where to download CHSE Odisha Board Class 12th Result 2025 will be announced today, May 21. Students who are awaiting the results can stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

New Delhi:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is set to release the Odisha Board Class 12th Results 2025 today, May 21. All those who appeared for the CHSE Odisha Board 12th exam can download their marksheets using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. According to the official announcement, Odisha CHSE Class 12 results for all streams will be declared at 4 pm today in a press conference. Following this, a scorecard link will be activated on the official website. In order to view results, students will need to enter their roll and registration numbers. Students can download their CHSE Odisha Class 12 results on the official websites – chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. This year, more than 3.93 lakh students appeared for the plus two examinations conducted from February 18 to March 27. In 2024, the CHSE Odisha Class 12th Board 2025 exam results were announced on May 26. The overall pass percentage for the science stream was recorded at 86.93 per cent, followed by commerce at 82.27 per cent, and arts at 80.95 per cent. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website of CHSE for latest updates. Stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates on CHSE Odisha Board Class 12th Result 2025.