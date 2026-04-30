ISC 12th result 2026 via SMS: How to check

New Delhi:

The ISC result 2026 will be available via SMS. To get ISC result 2026, type ISC results followed by a space and seven-digit Unique ID and send it to 09248082883. ISC, 12th result will be available on the screen to check.

ISC result will be available for download on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To download ISC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and click on ISC scorecard 2026 pdf link. Use Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials. ISC, 12th scorecard 2026 pdf will appear on the screen for download, save ISC scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org

Click on ISC, 12th scorecard PDF link

Use Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials

ISC, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save ISC, 12th scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.

How to download ISC, 12th scorecard PDF via Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app. Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in. On the homepage, look for the option for ISC, 12th marksheet PDF link Click on this option Enter the required details and submit Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

How to download ISC, 12th scorecard PDF at UMANG app

Open the UMANG App Register with required credentials Click on ISC scorecard PDF link Login with credentials - roll number, school number, admit card ID ISC marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen Save ISC scorecard PDF and take a print out.

ISC pass marks

The minimum passing marks to clear ISC exam is 33 per cent, while 35 per cent subject-wise.

For details on ISC exam result 2026, please visit the official website - cisce.org.