Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 result declared: How to check, direct link here The exam was held in 13 languages between June 30 and July 10 including, English, Hindi, Malyalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odiya, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi and Assamese. Candiates are advised to visit the official website, Join Indian Army, to download result of all categories

New Delhi:

Agniveer Result 2025: The Indian Army Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) result Agniveer recruitment 2025 has been declared on Saturday. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The result has been published in roll number wise format for several categories. The exam was held in 13 languages between June 30 and July 10 including, English, Hindi, Malyalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odiya, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi and Assamese.

Candiates are advised to visit the official website, Join Indian Army, to download result of all categories. Direct link to check Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025

How to Check Agniveer Result 2025