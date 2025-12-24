Advertisement
IIM CAT result 2025: When and where to check

When will IIM CAT result 2025 be out?
When will IIM CAT result 2025 be out? Image Source : PTI File Photo
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The IIM CAT result 2025 will be announced today, December 24. The candidates can check CAT result 2025 on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. CAT final answer key 2025 was earlier released on December 17 and the exam held on November 30. 

To download CAT scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official portal- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

IIM CAT result 2025: When

IIM CAT result 2025 will be announced on Wednesday, December 24.

IIM CAT result 2025: Where to check

IIM CAT result 2025 will be available on the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

IIM CAT result 2025: How to download scorecard at iimcat.ac.in

The candidates can follow these steps to check CAT result 2025 and download scorecard PDF. 

  • Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in
  • Click on CAT scorecard 2025 link
  • Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth
  • CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download
  • Save CAT scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CAT Merit List 2025: How to download at iimcat.ac.in

The IIM CAT merit list 2025 will be available on the official website- iimcat.ac.in soon. To download CAT toppers list, candidates need to visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT merit list PDF link. CAT toppers list 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen, save IIM CAT merit list 2025 PDF and take a print out.

  • Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in
  • Click on IIM CAT merit list 2025 PDF link
  • CAT toppers list 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download
  • Save CAT merit list 2025 PDF and take a print out.

CAT final answer key 2025 was earlier released on December 17, the candidates can check and download CAT final answer key 2025 on the official portal- iimcat.ac.in. CAT was earlier held on November 30.

For details on CAT 2025, please visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in.   

