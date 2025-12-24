IIM CAT result 2025: When and where to check

The IIM CAT result 2025 will be announced today, December 24. The candidates can check CAT result 2025 on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. CAT final answer key 2025 was earlier released on December 17 and the exam held on November 30.
To download CAT scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official portal- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT scorecard PDF and take a print out.
IIM CAT result 2025: When
IIM CAT result 2025 will be announced on Wednesday, December 24.
IIM CAT result 2025: Where to check
IIM CAT result 2025 will be available on the official website- iimcat.ac.in.
IIM CAT result 2025: How to download scorecard at iimcat.ac.in
The candidates can follow these steps to check CAT result 2025 and download scorecard PDF.
- Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in
- Click on CAT scorecard 2025 link
- Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth
- CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download
- Save CAT scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
CAT Merit List 2025: How to download at iimcat.ac.in
The IIM CAT merit list 2025 will be available on the official website- iimcat.ac.in soon. To download CAT toppers list, candidates need to visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT merit list PDF link. CAT toppers list 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen, save IIM CAT merit list 2025 PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in
- Click on IIM CAT merit list 2025 PDF link
- CAT toppers list 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download
- Save CAT merit list 2025 PDF and take a print out.
CAT final answer key 2025 was earlier released on December 17, the candidates can check and download CAT final answer key 2025 on the official portal- iimcat.ac.in. CAT was earlier held on November 30.
For details on CAT 2025, please visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in.