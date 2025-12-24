IIM CAT result 2025: Official website, direct link to download scorecard PDF IIM CAT result 2025 link: The candidates who had appeared for CAT 2025 can check the result on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. Check official website and direct link to download CAT scorecard 2025 PDF.

New Delhi:

The IIM CAT result 2025 website and the scorecard download link is iimcat.ac.in. The candidates who had appeared for CAT 2025 can check the result on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. As per the IIM CAT website, "Login link will be available from December 24, 6 PM."

The candidates can follow these steps to check CAT result 2025 and download scorecard PDF. To download CAT scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official portal- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download CAT scorecard 2025 at iimcat.ac.in

CAT final answer key 2025 was earlier released on December 17, the candidates can check and download CAT final answer key 2025 on the official portal- iimcat.ac.in. CAT was earlier held on November 30.

