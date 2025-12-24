IIM CAT result 2025 at iimcat.ac.in today; know how to download scorecard PDF IIM CAT result date 2025: As per the IIM CAT website, "Login link will be available from December 24, 6 PM." The candidates can check CAT 2025 result on the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) result is likely to be announced today, December 24. The candidates who had appeared for CAT 2025 can check the result on the official website- iimcat.ac.in, once announced. As per the IIM CAT website, "Login link will be available from December 24, 6 PM."

The candidates can follow these steps to check CAT result 2025 and download scorecard PDF. To download CAT scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official portal- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download CAT scorecard 2025 at iimcat.ac.in

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Click on CAT scorecard 2025 link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CAT scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CAT Merit List 2025: How to download at iimcat.ac.in

The IIM CAT merit list 2025 will be available on the official website- iimcat.ac.in soon. To download CAT toppers list, candidates need to visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT merit list PDF link. CAT toppers list 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen, save IIM CAT merit list 2025 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Click on IIM CAT merit list 2025 PDF link

CAT toppers list 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CAT merit list 2025 PDF and take a print out.

CAT final answer key 2025 was earlier released on December 17, the candidates can check and download CAT final answer key 2025 on the official portal- iimcat.ac.in. CAT was earlier held on November 30.

For details on CAT 2025, please visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in.