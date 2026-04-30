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ICSE, ISC scorecard link at results.cisce.org Live: Digilocker, UMANG app; how to download CISCE marksheet

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

results.cisce.org ICSE, ISC scorecard link Live: The students can follow these steps to download ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF on the websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Know how to download CISCE 10th and 12th marksheet PDF.

ICSE, ISC scorecard link at results.cisce.org.
ICSE, ISC scorecard link at results.cisce.org. Image Source : results.cisce.org
New Delhi:

The ICSE, ISC scorecard links are - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF login credentials are - Unique ID, Index number. 

The students can follow these steps to download ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF on the websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To download ICSE scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and click on ICSE scorecard 2026 pdf link. Use Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials. ICSE, scorecard 2026 pdf will appear on the screen for download, save ICSE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.     

  • Visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org 
  • Click on ICSE scorecard PDF link  
  • Enter Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials 
  • ICSE scorecard 2026 pdf will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save ICSE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

 

Live updates :ICSE, ISC scorecard link at results.cisce.org Live

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  • 11:21 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSE, ISC result link activated; how to download scorecard

    ICSE, ISC result is now available at cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Here are the steps to follow to download ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF - 

    Visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org 
    Click on ICSE scorecard PDF link  
    Enter Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials 
    ICSE scorecard 2026 pdf will be available for download on the screen 
    Save ICSE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

     

  • 11:06 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSE, ISC results 2026 OUT

    ICSE, ISC results 2026 has been declared. The students can follow these steps to download ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF on the websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To download ICSE scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and click on ICSE scorecard 2026 pdf link. Use Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials. ICSE, scorecard 2026 pdf will appear on the screen for download, save ICSE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.     

  • 10:44 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSE, ISC result 2026: How to download scorecard via UMANG app

    1. Open the UMANG App 
    2. Register with required credentials 
    3. Click on ISC scorecard PDF link 
    4. Login with credentials - roll number, school number, admit card ID 
    5. ISC marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    6. Save ISC scorecard PDF and take a print out. 
  • 10:32 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSE, ISC results 2026: When and where to check

    ICSE, ISC results 2026 will be available on the official websites -  cisce.org, results.cisce.org 11 am onwards. The students can follow these steps to download ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF on the websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To download ICSE scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and click on ICSE scorecard 2026 pdf link. Use Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials. ICSE, scorecard 2026 pdf will appear on the screen for download, save ICSE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out 

  • 10:23 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download ICSE, ISC scorecard via Digilocker

    • Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.
    • Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.
    • On the homepage, look for the option for ICSE, 10th marksheet PDF link
    • Click on this option
    • Enter the required details and submit
    • Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it. 
  • 10:22 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download ICSE, ISC scorecard at results.cisce.org

    Visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org 
    Click on ICSE scorecard PDF link  
    Enter Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials 
    ICSE scorecard 2026 pdf will be available for download on the screen 
    Save ICSE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

     

  • 10:22 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download ICSE, ISC scorecard at results.cisce.org

    The students can follow these steps to download ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF on the websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To download ICSE scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and click on ICSE scorecard 2026 pdf link. Use Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials. ICSE, scorecard 2026 pdf will appear on the screen for download, save ICSE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.     

     

  • 10:22 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSE, ISC scorecard login credentials

    ICSE, ISC scorecard login credentials are - Unique ID, Index number. The students can follow these steps to download ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF on the websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To download ICSE scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and click on ICSE scorecard 2026 pdf link. Use Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials. ICSE, scorecard 2026 pdf will appear on the screen for download, save ICSE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out. 

  • 10:21 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSE, ISC scorecard link at results.cisce.org shortly

    ICSE, ISC scorecard link will soon be activated at results.cisce.org. The students can follow these steps to download ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF on the websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To download ICSE scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and click on ICSE scorecard 2026 pdf link. Use Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials. ICSE, scorecard 2026 pdf will appear on the screen for download, save ICSE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.    

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