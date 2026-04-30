ICSE, ISC scorecard link at results.cisce.org Live: Digilocker, UMANG app; how to download CISCE marksheet

ICSE, ISC result is now available at cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Here are the steps to follow to download ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF -

Visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org

Click on ICSE scorecard PDF link

Enter Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials

ICSE scorecard 2026 pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save ICSE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.