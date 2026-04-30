ICSE, 10th result 2026 via SMS: How to check

New Delhi:

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE, (Class 10) exam result 2026 will be available via SMS. To get ICSE result 2026, type ICSE results followed by a space and seven-digit Unique ID and send it to 09248082883.

How to download ICSE, 10th scorecard at results.cisce.org

The candidates can follow these steps to download ICSE, 10th scorecard PDF on the website- results.cisce.org. To download ICSE scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and click on ICSE scorecard 2026 pdf link. Use Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials. ICSE, scorecard 2026 pdf will appear on the screen for download, save ICSE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org

Click on ICSE scorecard PDF link

Enter Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials

ICSE scorecard 2026 pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save ICSE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download ICSE, 10th scorecard at UMANG app

Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device

Click on UMANG App link

Download and install a trusted application

Open the app and click on ICSE, 10th result links

Enter the application number and date of birth as login credentials

ICSE, 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save ICSE, 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download ICSE scorecard PDF via Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.

On the homepage, look for the option for ICSE, 10th marksheet PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

For details on ICSE, 10th exam result 2026, please visit the official website - cisce.org.