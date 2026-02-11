Live ICMAI CMA Result 2025 out at eicmai.in LIVE: CMA Inter, final scorecard available now; here's download link ICMAI CMA Result 2025 Live: The candidates who had appeared for the CMA inter, final December exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- icmai.in. The ICMAI CMA inter, final December scorecard PDF login credential is Identification number.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the result for the CMA inter, final exam 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the CMA inter, final December exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- icmai.in. The ICMAI CMA inter, final December scorecard PDF login credential is Identification number.

ICMAI CMA inter, final December scorecard 2025 PDF: How to download at icmai.in

Visit the official website- icmai.in

Click on CMA inter, final December scorecard 2025 PDF link

Enter Identification number as the required login credential

ICMAI CMA inter, final December scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save ICMAI CMA inter, final December scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

ICMAI CMA inter, final December scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.