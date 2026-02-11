Advertisement
ICMAI CMA Result 2025 Live: The candidates who had appeared for the CMA inter, final December exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- icmai.in. The ICMAI CMA inter, final December scorecard PDF login credential is Identification number.

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the result for the CMA inter, final exam 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the CMA inter, final December exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- icmai.in. The ICMAI CMA inter, final December scorecard PDF login credential is Identification number. 

The candidates can follow these steps to download ICMAI CMA Inter, final December scorecard PDF. To download CMA Inter, final December scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- icmai.in and click on CMA Inter, final December scorecard PDF link. Use Identification number as the required login credential. ICMAI CMA Inter, final December scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save ICMAI CMA Inter, final December scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

ICMAI CMA inter, final December scorecard 2025 PDF: How to download at icmai.in  

  • Visit the official website- icmai.in 
  • Click on CMA inter, final December scorecard 2025 PDF link 
  • Enter Identification number as the required login credential 
  • ICMAI CMA inter, final December scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save ICMAI CMA inter, final December scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

ICMAI CMA inter, final December scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details. 

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:07 AM (IST)Feb 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download CMA December inter, final scorecard 2025

    The candidates can follow these steps to download ICMAI CMA Inter, final December scorecard PDF. To download CMA Inter, final December scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- icmai.in and click on CMA Inter, final December scorecard PDF link. Use Identification number as the required login credential. ICMAI CMA Inter, final December scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save ICMAI CMA Inter, final December scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 9:06 AM (IST)Feb 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MD Faizan tops in CMA December final exam 2025

    MD Faizan has topped in CMA December final exam 2025. Mohit Sukhani and Kanika Dangayech has obtained second and third rank respectively in the CMA December final exam 2025. CMA December final exam result 2025 is available on the official website- eicmai.in. 

  • 9:04 AM (IST)Feb 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Pari Agarwal tops in CMA December Inter exam 2025

    Jaipur girl Pari Agarwal has secured AIR 1 in the CMA December 2025 Intermediate examination. The CMA December inter result is available on the official website- icmai.in. The ICMAI CMA inter December scorecard PDF login credential is Identification number.    

  • 9:02 AM (IST)Feb 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICMAI CMA final result declared

    The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the result of CMA final exam 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the CMA final exam can check the result on the official website- icmai.in. The ICMAI CMA final December scorecard PDF login credential is Identification number.  

  • 9:02 AM (IST)Feb 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICMAI CMA Inter result declared

    The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the result of CMA inter exam 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the CMA inter exam can check the result on the official website- icmai.in. The ICMAI CMA inter December scorecard PDF login credential is Identification number.  

