ICMAI CMA inter scorecard 2025 link at eicmai.in; steps to download, login credentials ICMAI CMA inter scorecard 2025: ICMAI CMA inter scorecard is available for download on the official website- eicmai.in. Check login credentials and know how to download CMA inter scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) CMA inter scorecard link is eicmai.in. The candidates who had appeared for the CMA inter exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- eicmai.in. The ICMAI CMA inter, December scorecard PDF login credential is Identification number.

The candidates can follow these steps to download ICMAI CMA Inter December scorecard PDF. To download CMA Inter December scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- icmai.in and click on CMA Inter December scorecard PDF link. Use Identification number as the required login credential. ICMAI CMA Inter December scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save ICMAI CMA Inter December scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download ICMAI CMA inter scorecard at eicmai.in

Visit the official website- eicmai.in

Click on CMA inter December scorecard 2025 PDF link

Enter Identification number as the required login credential

ICMAI CMA inter December scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save ICMAI CMA inter December scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

ICMAI CMA inter December scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

ICMAI CMA inter merit list 2025

Jaipur girl Pari Agarwal has secured AIR 1 in the CMA December 2025 Intermediate examination. Bhavya Sharma and Jayash Wadhwani both from Jaipur secured second and third spot respectively in the CMA inter exam 2025.

For details on ICMAI CMA inter result 2025, please visit the official website- eicmai.in.