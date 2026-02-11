ICMAI CMA final scorecard 2025 link at eicmai.in; how to download ICMAI CMA final scorecard 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the CMA final exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- eicmai.in. The ICMAI CMA final December scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number, roll number.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) CMA final scorecard link is eicmai.in. The candidates who had appeared for the CMA final exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- eicmai.in. The ICMAI CMA final December scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number, roll number.

ICMAI CMA final scorecard 2025: Steps to download at eicmai.in

Visit the official website- eicmai.in

Click on CMA final December scorecard 2025 PDF link

Enter registration number, roll number number as the required login credentials

ICMAI CMA final December scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save ICMAI CMA final December scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

ICMAI CMA final December scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

ICMAI CMA final merit list 2025

MD Faizan has topped in CMA December final exam 2025. Mohit Sukhani and Kanika Dangayech has obtained second and third rank respectively in the CMA December final exam 2025.

For details on ICMAI CMA final result 2025, please visit the official website- eicmai.in.