ICAI CA September result date 2025: When will CA September result be announced? Direct link ICAI CA September result date 2025: The candidates can expect the CA result by October last week or November first week, as last year the CA Inter, Foundation, Final exam result was announced on October 30. Check CA September result 2025 at icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to announce the results for the CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation September session exams. The candidates can expect the CA result by October last week or November first week, as last year the CA Inter, Foundation exam result was announced on October 30. Once announced, the candidates can check the CA September exam result on the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult.

ICAI CA September exam was held on various dates between September 3 and 22. ICAI CA September result once announced, will be available on the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. To check CA September result 2025, candidates need to visit the official websites and click on CA September scorecard course-wise link. Enter roll number and registration number as the required login credentials. CA course-wise scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download.

ICAI CA September result 2025: How to download scorecard at icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult

Visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult

Click on ICAI CA September scorecard PDF link

Use roll number and registration number as the required login credentials

ICAI CA September scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save CA September scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

ICAI CA September scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, other details.

ICAI CA September merit list 2025 PDF: How to download at icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult

The candidates can check and download CA September merit list PDF on the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. To download CA September merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites and click on toppers list PDF link. CA September toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen.

For details on ICAI CA September result, please visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult.