Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. ICAI CA Final merit list 2025 PDF out at icai.nic.in/caresult; meet the toppers

ICAI CA Final merit list 2025 PDF out at icai.nic.in/caresult; meet the toppers

ICAI CA Final merit list 2025: ICAI CA merit list 2025 PDF is available for download on the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. Know how to download CA merit list

Know how to download CA Final merit list 2025 at icai.nic.in/caresult
Know how to download CA Final merit list 2025 at icai.nic.in/caresult Image Source : PTI File Photo
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Final exam merit list 2025 PDF. The candidates can check and download the CA Final toppers list PDF on the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult

To download ICAI CA Final toppers list PDF link, candidates need to visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult and click on CA Final toppers list PDF link. ICAI CA Final toppers list PDF will be available for download, save ICAI CA final merit list 2025 PDF and take a print out. 

ICAI CA Final Toppers List 2025 PDF: Steps to download at icai.nic.in/caresult 

  1. Visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult
  2. Click on CA September Final toppers list PDF link
  3. CA September Final merit list PDF will be available for download
  4. Save CA Final merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

How to download ICAI CA Final scorecard PDF 

The ICAI CA final result 2025 gas been declared, the candidates can check and download CA Final scorecard 2025 PDF on the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. 

To check and download ICAI CA final exam 2025 scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult and click on CA final scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number and registration number as the required login credentials. CA September Final scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CA Final scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult 
  • Click on ICAI CA Final scorecard 2025 PDF link 
  • Use roll number and registration number as the required login credentials.  
  • ICAI CA Final scorecard PDF will be available for download 
  • Save ICAI CA Final scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

For details on ICAI CA Final merit list 2025, please visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult.   

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
Icai Ca Exam Merit List
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\