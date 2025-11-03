ICAI CA Final merit list 2025 PDF out at icai.nic.in/caresult; meet the toppers

The The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Final exam merit list 2025 PDF. The candidates can check and download the CA Final toppers list PDF on the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult.
ICAI CA Final Toppers List 2025 PDF: Steps to download at icai.nic.in/caresult
How to download ICAI CA Final scorecard PDF
The ICAI CA final result 2025 gas been declared, the candidates can check and download CA Final scorecard 2025 PDF on the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult.
To check and download ICAI CA final exam 2025 scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult and click on CA final scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number and registration number as the required login credentials. CA September Final scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CA Final scorecard PDF and take a print out.
For details on ICAI CA Final merit list 2025, please visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult.