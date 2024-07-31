Haryana Board HBSE 10th, 12th supplementary 2024 registration begins at bseh.org.in - how to apply, fee, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Haryana Board HBSE 10th, 12th supplementary 2024 registration begins

Haryana Board HBSE 10th, 12th supplementary 2024: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has started the registration process for the supplementary exam for classes 10th, and 12th. All those who wish to appear in the Haryana Board supplementary exam 2024 can register themselves on the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.in.

As per the notice, registration for both HBSE Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Exam 2024 is scheduled to commence today, July 31. The Students can submit their application forms by August 8. After that, the students will have to pay a late fee along with the application forms. The standard registration fee is Rs. 900 for each class.

Students who miss the initial deadline for HBSE Supplementary Result 2024 registration will be able to submit their application forms by paying a late fee. If registering between August 9 and 12, the candidates will have to pay Rs. 100 as a late fee along with the registration fee. Those who register later, between August 13 and August 16, 2024, will have to pay a late fee of INR 300. A late fee of Rs. 1,000 will be applicable for registrations between August 17 and August 20.

Who is eligible?

Students who took the Haryana Board HBSE 10th or 12th annual exam in 2024 but did not pass a compulsory subject are allowed to sit for the compartment/supplementary exam. The Haryana Board HBSE 10th, 12th supplementary exam is set to take place in September 2024.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Haryana Board HBSE 10th, 12th supplementary exam'

It will redirect you to a login page

Now, you need to register yourself and proceed with the application form

Pay examination fee and submit form

Take a printout of the Haryana Board HBSE 10th, 12th supplementary exam confirmation page and save it for future reference