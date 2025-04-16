Gujarat Board GSEB class 12 results 2025 to be released soon, when and where to download Gujarat Board GSEB class 12 results 2025 will be released soon. Students who appeared in the exam can download their results by visiting the official website, gseb.org.

New Delhi:

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will soon announce the results of the Class 12 board exams. Students and parents can download their results from the official website of GSEB, gseb.org. Earlier, a fake notice regarding the release of the GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12th result for 2025 was circulating on social media. The board clarified that no official announcement concerning the results has been made yet and advised students to refer only to the official website for accurate information.

“No such press release has been issued by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar. It is hereby notified that this press release is fake”, the board said in the official statement.

Notably, the board has already released the final answer keys for GUJCET 2025. The final answer keys for subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in Gujarati, Hindi, and English are available on the official website. Students can access these final answer keys by visiting the official GSEB website. Once the results are announced, students can download their results by following the simple steps given below.

How to download the GUJCET Result 2025?

1. Visit the official GSEB website, gseb.org.

2. Navigate to the link for 'GUJCET Result 2025'.

3. This will redirect you to the login page.

4. Enter your seat number or registration number in the login window.

5. The GUJCET Result 2025 will appear.

6. Download and save the GUJCET Result 2025 for future reference.

Rely on official channels only

Students have been advised to keep their credentials handy for accessing their results. They are also urged to rely solely on the board's official website and its verified social media platforms for authentic information regarding examination dates, results, and other important announcements. Any significant updates will be formally communicated through these official channels only.