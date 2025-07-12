GSEB Gujarat HSC Supplementary Result 2025 declared, how to download GSEB Gujarat HSC Supplementary Result 2025 has been declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). Students who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards by visiting the official website- gseb.org.

New Delhi:

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the class 12 science supplementary results today, July 12. All those who appeared for the HSC Science (Standard 12th) - June-July (Purak) Exam 2025 can download their scorecards using their seat number on the login page. The GSEB Gujarat HSC Supplementary Results can be accessed at gseb.org.

The board conducted the HSC Science stream supplementary exam from June 23 to June 30, 2025. The examinations were held in a single shift from 3:00 PM to 6:30 PM. According to the results, the overall state pass percentage for the June-July supplementary exam is 41.56%. A total of 19,251 candidates were registered, with 16789 candidates actually appearing for the exam. Among those who appeared, 6,978 candidates qualified for the Higher Secondary Certificate. Students can now download their results by following the provided instructions.

How to download GSEB Gujarat HSC Supplementary Result 2025?

1. Go to the official website: gseb.org.

2. Find the link for the "GSEB Gujarat HSC Supplementary Result 2025."

3. Click on the link, which will open a new window. Enter your seat number and the captcha, then click on "Go."

4. The GSEB Gujarat HSC Supplementary Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and save the document for future reference.

Direct link to download GSEB Gujarat HSC Supplementary Result 2025

Where can I download Gujarat 12th supplementary results other than the website?

Students can download the Gujarat 12th supplementary results via WhatsApp and SMS in case the website is not functioning.

WhatsApp: Send your seat number to 6357300971

SMS: Text GJ12S (seat number) to 58888111

Details on scorecards

Student's name and seat number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Grade

Pass/Fail status

GSEB Gujarat HSC Supplementary Result 2025: Group Wise Caste wise Results

Registered candidates Candidates Present Candidates are eligible to obtain the MA certificate Percentage of Result Boys A Group 2,639 2,405 1,097 45.61 B Group 6,393 5,850 2,167 37.04 AB Group 8 7 2 28.57 Girls A Group 849 730 355 48.63 B Group 9,60 7,796 3,356 43.05 AB Group 2 1 1 100 Total 19,251 16,789 6,978 41.56

The board has released the results categorised by different groups. According to the notice, regular candidates achieved a pass rate of 44.71 per cent, while repeater candidates had a pass rate of 27.76 per cent. Additionally, differently-abled candidates were granted a 20 per cent benefit in the passing standard, with three candidates qualifying for a certificate under this provision. The statistics of students who passed the February-March 2025 exam and subsequently reappeared for the June-July supplementary exam, using the better of the two results in the science stream, are as follows: