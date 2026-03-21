Goa Board GBSHSE HSSC result out; 92.96% students pass - direct link here

New Delhi:

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the results of the class 12th board exam 2026. Students can download their GBSHSE HSSC 2026 exam results using their credentials on the login page, gbshse.in, results.gbshsegoa.net.

A total of 92.96 per cent of students passed the 12th standard exam of the Goa Board.

How to download Goa Board 12th Result 2026?

Visit the official website, gbshse.gov.in.

Navigate to the 'Goa HSSC Result 2026 link' available on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your credentials, and submit.

Goa HSSC Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and save Goa HSSC Result 2026 for future reference.

Direct link to download GBSHSE HSSC Results 2026

How to download Goa Board HSSC result 2026 via SMS?

Open your message box.

Now, compose message and type “GOA12 SEAT NUMBER” and send it to 56263, 58888, or 5676750.

Alternatively, type “GB12 SEAT NUMBER” and send it to 54242.

How to download GBSHSE HSSC 2026 results via Digilocker?

Download the DigiLocker App or visit the DigiLocker website on your mobile phone.

Sign in using your mobile number if you have not registered yourself.

Click on the 'issued documents' tab.

Check GBSHSE HSSC 2026 Marksheet by entering your Aadhar Number and other details as per required.

Click on “Get Document”

Download the GBSHSE HSSC 2026 digital mark sheet/certificate.

Save to Locker for future reference by clicking on “Save to Locker”.

Details on GBSHSE SSC result 2026 scorecards

Name of student

Seat Number

Father's name

Subject-wise marks obtained

Grades

Qualifying status

The Goa Board (GBSHSE) conducted the exams from February 10 to 27 at centres across the state. To pass the exam, the candidates should have at least 33 per cent of marks in their exam. For details on Goa Board HSSC exam, please visit the websites - gbshse.in, results.gbshsegoa.net.

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