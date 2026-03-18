GATE result 2026 Live: Final answer key not released; result tomorrow at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

New Delhi:

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 final answer key has not been released, a senior IIT Guwahati official told India TV Digital. The GATE final answer key once released, it will be available on the official websites — gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in.

GATE result 2026 is scheduled to be announced on March 19. GATE result once announced, the candidates can check and download GATE paper-wise merit list PDF on the official websites — gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in. To download GATE merit list, candidates need to visit the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in and click on GATE paper-wise toppers list PDF link. GATE merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download, save GATE toppers list PDF and take a print out.

GATE scorecard will be available for download on the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in on March 27. To download GATE scorecard 2026 PDF, candidates need to follow these steps -