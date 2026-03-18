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GATE result 2026 Live: Final answer key not released; result tomorrow at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

GATE result 2026 Live: GATE result 2026 is scheduled to be announced on March 19. The candidates can check and download GATE scorecard PDF on the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in.

GATE result 2026 Live: Check result date, direct link.
GATE result 2026 Live: Check result date, direct link. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 final answer key has not been released, a senior IIT Guwahati official told India TV Digital. The GATE final answer key once released, it will be available on the official websites — gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in

GATE result 2026 is scheduled to be announced on March 19. GATE result once announced, the candidates can check and download GATE paper-wise merit list PDF on the official websites — gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in. To download GATE merit list, candidates need to visit the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in and click on GATE paper-wise toppers list PDF link. GATE merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download, save GATE toppers list PDF and take a print out. 

GATE scorecard will be available for download on the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in on March 27. To download GATE scorecard 2026 PDF, candidates need to follow these steps - 

  • Visit the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in 
  • Click on GATE scorecard 2026 PDF link 
  • Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number / date of birth 
  • GATE scorecard 2026 will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save GATE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out. 

Live updates : GATE result 2026 Live Updates: Check result date, direct links

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  • 11:31 AM (IST)Mar 18, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download GATE scorecard 2026

    The candidates can check and download GATE scorecard on the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in. To download GATE scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in and click on GATE scorecard PDF link. Enter registration number, roll number / date of birth as the required login credentials. GATE scorecard 2026 will be available for download on the screen. Save GATE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out. 

  • 11:30 AM (IST)Mar 18, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    GATE scorecard release date 2026

    GATE scorecard will be available for download on the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in on March 27. The candidates can check and download GATE scorecard on the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in. To download GATE scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in and click on GATE scorecard PDF link. Enter registration number, roll number / date of birth as the required login credentials. GATE scorecard 2026 will be available for download on the screen. Save GATE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.  

  • 11:28 AM (IST)Mar 18, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    GATE result date 2026

    GATE result 2026 is scheduled to be released on March 19. GATE result once announced, the candidates can check and download GATE paper-wise merit list PDF on the official websites — gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in. To download GATE merit list, candidates need to visit the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in and click on GATE paper-wise toppers list PDF link. GATE merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download, save GATE toppers list PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 11:27 AM (IST)Mar 18, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download GATE final answer key 2026

    The candidates can check and download GATE final answer key on the official website - gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in. To download GATE final answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in and click on GATE final answer key PDF link. GATE final answer key 2026 will be available for download on the screen, save GATE final answer key PDF and take a print out. 

  • 11:26 AM (IST)Mar 18, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    GATE final answer key 2026 out?

    GATE final answer key 2026 is yet to be out, a senior IIT Guwahati official told India TV Digital. The candidates can check and download GATE final answer key on the official website - gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in. To download GATE final answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in and click on GATE final answer key PDF link. GATE final answer key 2026 will be available for download on the screen, save GATE final answer key PDF and take a print out.  

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