edudel.nic.in, DoE Delhi Class 9, 11 results 2026 out; direct link, steps to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Directorate of Education Delhi (DoE) has announced the results for Class 9, 11 exams 2026. The students who had appeared for DoE Delhi 9th, 11th exams can check the results on the official website - edudel.nic.in. The DoE 9th, 11th scorecard PDF login credentials are - User ID, Password.

The students can check and download DoE Delhi 9th, 11th scorecard PDF on the official website - edudel.nic.in. To download DoE Delhi 9th, 11th scorecard PDF, visit the official website - edudel.nic.in and click on Class 9, 11 scorecard PDF link. Enter User ID and password as the required login credentials. DoE Delhi 9th, 11th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save DoE Delhi 9th, 11th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - edudel.nic.in

Click on DoE Delhi 9th, 11th scorecard PDF link

Use User ID and password as the required login credentials

DoE Delhi 9th, 11th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save DoE Delhi 9th, 11th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

DoE Delhi 9th, 11th scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, pass percentage, other details.