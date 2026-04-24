CUET PG rank card 2026 available at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg; how to download

The Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate (CUET PG) 2026 rank card PDF is available for download on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. The candidates can check and download CUET PG rank card 2026 PDF on the official portal - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.
CUET PG result 2026 has been declared and is available on the official portal - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. CUET PG was held from March 6 to 27, 2026.
How to download CUET PG rank card 2026 PDF at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg
CUET PG rank card 2026 PDF is available for download on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. To download CUET PG rank card 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg and click on CUET PG rank card 2026 PDF link. CUET PG rank card 2026 PDF will be available for download, save CUET PG rank card PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg
- Click on CUET PG rank card 2026 PDF link
- CUET PG rank card 2026 PDF will be available for download
- Save CUET PG rank card 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
How to download CUET PG scorecard PDF at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg
- Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg
- Click on CUET PG scorecard PDF link
- Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- CUET PG scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download
- Save CUET PG scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
How to download CUET PG merit list 2026 at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg
- Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg
- Click on CUET PG toppers list PDF link
- CUET PG merit list PDF will be available for download
- Save CUET PG toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
CUET PG marking scheme 2026
The marking scheme for CUET PG are -
4 marks for correct response
One mark will be deducted for incorrect response
No marks to be deducted for unattempted/ unanswered questions.
For details on CUET PG result 2026, please visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.