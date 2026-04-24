Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. CUET PG rank card 2026 available at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg; how to download

CUET PG rank card 2026 available at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg; how to download

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

CUET PG rank card 2026: CUET PG rank card 2026 is available for download on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. Know how to download CUET PG rank card 2026 PDF.

How to download CUET PG rank card PDF at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg
How to download CUET PG rank card PDF at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

 The Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate (CUET PG) 2026 rank card PDF is available for download on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. The candidates can check and download CUET PG rank card 2026 PDF on the official portal - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg

CUET PG result 2026 has been declared and is available on the official portal - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. CUET PG was held from March 6 to 27, 2026.  

How to download CUET PG rank card 2026 PDF at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg  

CUET PG rank card 2026 PDF is available for download on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. To download CUET PG rank card 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg and click on CUET PG rank card 2026 PDF link. CUET PG rank card 2026 PDF will be available for download, save CUET PG rank card PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg 
  • Click on CUET PG rank card 2026 PDF link 
  • CUET PG rank card 2026 PDF will be available for download 
  • Save CUET PG rank card 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

How to download CUET PG scorecard PDF at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg  

  1. Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg 
  2. Click on CUET PG scorecard PDF link 
  3. Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  4. CUET PG scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  5. Save CUET PG scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

How to download CUET PG merit list 2026 at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg  

  • Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg 
  • Click on CUET PG toppers list PDF link 
  • CUET PG merit list PDF will be available for download 
  • Save CUET PG toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

CUET PG marking scheme 2026 

The marking scheme for CUET PG are - 

4 marks for correct response 

One mark will be deducted for incorrect response 
No marks to be deducted for unattempted/ unanswered questions. 

For details on CUET PG result 2026, please visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
CUET Common University Entrance Test Exam Result
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\