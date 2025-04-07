CSIR NET December 2025 results soon, check normalisation process CSIR NET December 2025 results will be declared soon. Candidates who appeared for the CSIR NET December 2025 exam can download their scorecards using their application number, date of birth and other details on the login. Check details here.

CSIR NET December 2025 results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET December 2024 soon. Candidates who appeared for the CSIR UGC NET 2025 December Session exam can download their results from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Along with the CSIR UGC NET 2025 December Session exam results, the final answer keys, and cut off marks will be uploaded on the official website. In order to download CSIR UGC NET 2025 December Session exam, candidates are required to use their application number and Date of Birth. Candidates can also download their results by following simple steps given below.

How to download CSIR UGC NET 2025 December Session exam results?

Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'CSIR UGC NET 2025 December Session exam results'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your application number and date of birth.

CSIR UGC NET 2025 December Session exam results will appear on the screen.

Download and save CSIR UGC NET 2025 December Session exam results for future reference.

CSIR UGC NET 2025 December Session exams were conducted from February 28 to March 2, 2025, at various exam centres. The provisional answer keys for the same were uploaded on March 11. The candidates were allowed to raise objections if any by March 14. Now, the results will be released based on the final answer keys. Notably, there will be a negative marking for incorrect answers.

Cut off marks

The apex agency will release CSIR UGC NET 2025 December Session exam cut-off marks for all sections at the same time. There will be no separate cut-off for Part A, B & C. The cumulative marks of all parts are taken into consideration for drawing of merit list. There is a minimum bench mark of 33% for General, EWS & OBC category and 25 % in respect of SC/ST and PwD categories for both fellowship and Assistant Professor.

Percentile and Normalization Procedure

For multiple shifts papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts will be converted to NTA Scores (Percentile).

In the events of the percentiles for the multi-shifts being dissimilar / unequal, the lowest will be the eligibility cut-off for that category for all candidates (i.e. all shifts).

The result of Joint CSIR-UGC NET will be declared in percentile along with the marks obtained by a candidate to utilize the marks for admission to Ph.D.

The examination results for each session would be prepared in the form of Raw Scores and percentiles scores of total raw scores. The Percentiles would be calculated for each candidate in the Session as follows: Let TP1 be the Percentile Scores of Total Raw Score of that candidate.