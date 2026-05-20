{Alternative websites] CHSE Odisha plus two result 2026: Alternative ways to download scorecard

Bhubaneswar:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha plus two result 2026 will be available at indiaresults.com, apart from the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. The CHSE Odisha plus two scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number and date of birth. CHSE Odisha 12th result will be available for Arts, Science and Commerce.

CHSE Odisha plus two result 2026 at indiaresults.com: How to download scorecard PDF

The students can download Orissa plus two scorecard at indiaresults.com. Here are the steps to follow -

Click on CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard at indiaresults.com

Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth

CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save CHSE Odisha 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

How to download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard at chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

The students can follow these steps to check and download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard on the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. To download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in Click on CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF link Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen Save CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, details.

How to download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard via Digilocker

Download Digilocker app from Google Playstore Login with your required credentials Now, click on CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF link CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download Save CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to check CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026 via SMS

To get CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026 via SMS, students need to send their roll number to 56263.

For details on CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026, please visit the official websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.