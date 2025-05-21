CHSE Odisha Board Class 12th Result 2025 declared for all streams, how to download marksheets CHSE Odisha Board Class 12th Result 2025 has been declared. Students who appeared for the CHSE Odisha Board Class 12th exam can download their marksheets using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has announced the Odisha Board Class 12th Results 2025 today, May 21. All those who appeared for the CHSE Odisha Board 12th exam can download their marksheets using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The results have for all streams are available on the digital platforms such as digilocker, sms, and others.

In order to download digital marksheets, students are required to enter their roll and registration numbers. Students can download their CHSE Odisha Class 12 results on the official websites – chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. This year, more than 3.93 lakh students appeared for the plus two examinations conducted from February 18 to March 27.

CHSE Odisha Board Class 12th Result 2025: How to download via Digilocker?

Open the DigiLocker app or go to digilocker.gov.in.

Use your phone number or credentials connected to your Aadhaar account to log in.

Click CHSE Odisha under the Education section.

In the document type selection, select "Class 12 Marksheet 2025."

Enter the necessary information, including your roll number.

For later use, download the digital version.

CHSE Odisha Board Class 12th Result 2025: How to download via SMS?

Open SMS application on your phone.

Type message in this format: "RESULTFOR12<>RollNumber"

Send it to 56263.

You will receive Odisha Board 12th result status on your phone as reply.

In 2024, the CHSE Odisha Class 12th Board 2025 exam results were announced on May 26. The overall pass percentage for the science stream was recorded at 86.93 per cent, followed by commerce at 82.27 per cent, and arts at 80.95 per cent. Students can download their results by visiting the official website of chse as well. However, due to heavy server, the official website is not working. Students are advised to keep calm and revisit the official website later.