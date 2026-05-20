CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard 2026 link at orissaresults.nic.in: Login credentials, steps to download scorecard

Bhubaneswar:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha plus two, Class 12 scorecard link has been activated on the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. The CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

The students can download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF on the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. To download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

Click on CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, details.

How to download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard via Digilocker

Download Digilocker app from Google Playstore Login with your required credentials Now, click on CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF link CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download Save CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to check CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026 via SMS

To get CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026 via SMS, students need to send their roll number to 56263.

How to download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com

Click on CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard at indiaresults.com

Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth

CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save CHSE Odisha 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

For details on CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026, please visit the official websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.