Chhattisgarh Board Result 2023: CGBSE 10th, 12th results tomorrow; Know when, where to check

CGBSE Results 2023: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th and 12th results 2023 tomorrow, May 10. As per the reports, CGBSE will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results at 12 Noon, tomorrow. Once CGBSE results are declared, the students who have appeared for the CGBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2023 can check and download their marksheet from the official website-- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

In order to download the CGBSE marksheet, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth. The Board has conducted the CGBSE 10th exams from March 2 to March 24, 2023, while the board exams for Class 12 were held from January 10 to January 31, 2023.

CGBSE Board Results 2023: Passing Marks

Students are required to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in individual subjects and in the aggregate to pass the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th and 12th Exam 2023.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to Check?

Students can check the Chhattisgarh Class 10th and 12th results by following the step-by guide provided below.