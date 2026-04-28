Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th results 2026 tomorrow; Check CGBSE result websites

Raipur:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce Class 10 and 12 results 2026 on Wednesday, April 29. CGBSE 10th, 12th result time is 2:30 pm, the scorecard will be available for download on the official websites - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav in a post on X mentioned, "Tomorrow at 2:30 PM, the Board of Secondary Education will formally declare the results of the high school and higher secondary examinations. This is not merely an announcement of marks, but the fruition of years of hard work, discipline, and the unwavering guidance of parents and teachers.

On this occasion, best wishes to all students to maintain patience, accept the results with a positive outlook, and move forward with confidence toward the future. Every result signals a new beginning, and every student holds boundless potential to progress ahead."

How to download Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2026?

Students can download CG Board CGBSE 10th, 12th results by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of CGBSE, cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Click on the relevant result - CGBSE Higher Secondary Result 2026" or "CGBSE High School Result 2026" link

Now, enter your roll number, captcha and click on 'submit'.

Your relevant results will appear on screen.

Download CGBSE Higher Secondary scorecard, High School marksheet PDF for future reference.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2026: How to check result via SMS

For Class 12

Open SMS app on your phone.

Type message in this format: Type CG12 Roll Number

Send it to 56263

You will instantly receive the 12th class result status on your phone as a reply.

For Class 10

Open SMS app on your phone.

Type message in this format: Type CG10 Roll Number

Send it to 56263

You will instantly receive the 12th class result status on your phone as a reply.

CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2026: Details mentioned on scorecards

Student's roll number

Full name of the student

Father's name

Mother's name

Exam centre code

School code

List of subjects

Marks secured in each subject

Total marks obtained

Division awarded

Pass/fail status.

For details on CGBSE 10th and 12th results 2026, please visit the official websites - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.