CBSE Supplementary 2024: Internal assessments and project exams begin, guidelines here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the guidelines for conducting internal assessments and project exams with supplementary exams in 2024. The CBSE Supplementary Practical Exams 2024 will be conducted from July 5 to July 15. The board will conduct the supplementary exams on July 14.

As per the board, internal assessments or project exams must be conducted for students taking CBSES supplementary exams by the course of study or exam by laws.

CBSE Supplementary Exams 2024: Practical Exam Guidelines

For Class 12 Exam

Students placed in the compartment category due to Repeat in Practical shall have to appear in the practical exam only during the supplementary exams. There is no need for him to appear in the theory exam and previous theory marks will be carried forward and accounted for.

Students placed in the compartment category due to repeating Theory and Practical must appear in both the practical and theory exams during the 2024 supplementary exams.

For Class 10 Exam

Students who have been declared as passing the class 10th board exam with 33 marks in theory and internal assessments. If a student is placed in the compartment category and was absent during the internal assessment, they will be awarded pro-rata marks in the internal assessment based on the theory marks awarded in the supplementary exam. No internal assessment will be conducted for such students during the supplementary exam as it is a year-long exercise.

Venue of practical exams

For regular students, practical exams will be conducted in their schools.

For private students, practical exams shall be conducted in the exam centres fixed for theory exams. In case in any examination centre/school, the facility for practical exams in a particular subject is not available, the concerned regional office may make necessary arrangements for conducting practical exam in that subjects in a nearyby exam centre/school.