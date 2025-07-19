CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2025 soon: How to download? CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2025 will be announced soon. Students eagerly awaiting their exam results can download their marksheets by visiting the official CBSE website - cbse.gov.in. Check the expected date, time, instructions on how to download, and other details.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 12th compartment exam results soon. Students who participated in the CBSE Class 12th supplementary board exam can access their results by visiting the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

When will the CBSE Class 12th supplementary exam results be announced?

According to media reports, the results are anticipated to be declared in the first week of August. However, official confirmation from the board is still awaited. Students are advised to check the official website for the most recent updates regularly.

The board conducted the CBSE Class 12th compartment exam in a single-day format on 15 July 2025, covering all subjects. The evaluation process is reportedly ongoing. This year, approximately 1.29 lakh students sat for the Class 12th supplementary exam. The results for the annual exam were announced on 13 May 13, with an overall pass percentage of 88.39 per cent.

How to download the CBSE Class 12th compartment exam results?

Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. Click on the notification titled 'Senior School Certificate Compartment Exam Results 2025'. You will be redirected to a login page where you need to enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and security pin. Click on 'submit' to view and download your marksheet.

Students are advised to keep their admission cards handy and verify all details mentioned on their mark sheet. The digital marksheet will be provisional and should be downloaded for future reference. The original marksheets will be issued by the respective schools in due course. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official CBSE website for the latest updates.

What after results?

For students seeking college admission, the CBSE Class 12 supplementary result is vital because many Indian universities have kept their admission windows open or scheduled supplementary rounds specifically for compartment candidates. Passing this exam makes students eligible for academic programs that require a clear pass certificate with no pending subjects. After reviewing their results, students should promptly inform their school to get the official marksheet, update their academic records as necessary, and proceed with admission or reapplication for opportunities they may have missed.