CBSE 12th result tentative date 2026: When will CBSE Class 12 result be out? Direct links

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce Class 12 exam result 2026 by April-end. As per reports, CBSE 12th exam result expected by April 27. The students can check and download CBSE 12th scorecard PDF on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE Class 12 exam was held between February 17 and April 9, 2026.

Along with CBSE Class 12 results, CBSE Class 10 exam results 2026 is expected by April 27. CBSE 10th exam result 2026 once announced, students can check and download 12th scorecard PDF on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. Last year, CBSE 10th, 12th exam results 2026 were announced on May 13.

CBSE 10th and 12th Result Dates of last 10 years

2025- May 13

2024- May 13

2023- May 12

2022- July 22

2021- August 3

2020- July 15

2019- May 6

2018- May 29

2017- June 3

2016- May 28

2015- May 28

2014- May 20.

How to download CBSE 10th and 12th scorecard 2026 pdf at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

The students can check and download Class 10 and 12 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 10th and 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 10, 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 10th, 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10, 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 scorecard pdf link

Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials

CBSE 10th, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save CBSE Class 10, 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 10th, 12th scorecard via UMANG App: Steps to download

Download UMANG app from Google Playstore Enter the login credentials - registration number/ mobile number Select CBSE Class 10/ 12 marksheet PDF CBSE 10th/ 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen Save CBSE 10th/ 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

CBSE 10th, 12th scorecard PDF via Digilocker: Steps to download

The candidates can download CBSE 10th, 12th scorecard PDF via Digilocker. To download CBSE Class 10, 12 scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 10, 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your CBSE 10th and 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CBSE 10th, 12th exam results 2026, please visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

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