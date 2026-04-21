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CBSE 12th result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 result date, websites

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

CBSE 12th result 2026 Live: CBSE 12th result once announced, students can check and download Class 12 scorecard PDF on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

CBSE 12th result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in Live: Check Class 12 result date, websites.
CBSE 12th result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in Live: Check Class 12 result date, websites. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce Class 12 exam result 2026 by month-end. CBSE 12th result once announced, students can check and download Class 12 scorecard PDF on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth

The students can check and download Class 12 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in 
  • Click on CBSE Class 12 scorecard pdf link 
  • Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download 
  • Save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.    

Live updates :CBSE 12th result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in Live Updates

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  • 12:09 PM (IST)Apr 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th result 2026 when?

    CBSE 12th result 2026 is likely to be out by April-end. CBSE 12th result once announced, students can check and download Class 12 scorecard PDF on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth 

  • 12:00 PM (IST)Apr 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download CBSE 12th scorecard PDF via UMANG app

    • Download the UMANG app from the Play Store 
    • Click on CBSE 12th scorecard link 
    • Enter roll number, school number, admit card ID as the login credentials 
    • CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    • Save CBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 
  • 11:49 AM (IST)Apr 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE Class 12 result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in: Steps to download scorecard PDF

    • Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in 
    • Click on CBSE Class 12 scorecard pdf link 
    • Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials 
    • CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download 
    • Save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.     
  • 11:49 AM (IST)Apr 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in: How to download scorecard PDF

    The students can check and download Class 12 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 11:46 AM (IST)Apr 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE Class 12 result 2026 direct links

    CBSE Class 12 result 2026 direct links are - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 10th and 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.    

  • 11:46 AM (IST)Apr 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th result websites

    CBSE 12th result websites are - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. The students can check and download Class 12 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.    

  • 11:45 AM (IST)Apr 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th result date 2026

    CBSE 12th result 2026 is likely to be announced by April-end.  CBSE 12th result once announced, students can check and download Class 12 scorecard PDF on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. 

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