CBSE 12th result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 result date, websites

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce Class 12 exam result 2026 by month-end. CBSE 12th result once announced, students can check and download Class 12 scorecard PDF on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

The students can check and download Class 12 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.