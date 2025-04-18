CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 likely to be announced on this date, check latest updates CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 will soon be announced by the Central Board of Education (CBSE). Students and parents will be able to download their results by visiting the official website of CBSE, cbse.nic.in and result.cbse.nic.in. Check latest updates here.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the results for the class 10th and 12th board exams. Students who participated in these exams will be able to download their results from the official CBSE website. Once the CBSE 10th and 12th results are announced, students can access their mark sheets by visiting either cbse.nic.in or result.cbse.nic.in. Additionally, results can be checked via SMS, the DigiLocker, the Exam Sangam portal, or the Umang app.

When will CBSE announce the 10th and 12th results?

According to the latest updates, the board is expected to announce the 10th and 12th results in the second week of May. Based on past trends, the results are anticipated to be declared between May 15 and May 20, 2025. Before the result announcement, information regarding the release will be communicated through the official website or on the social media platform X.

As reported by Aaj Tak, CBSE Board Exam Controller Dr. Sayam Bhardwaj stated in an interview that the board aims to declare results no later than 55 days after the end of the examinations. With this timeline in mind, the results are likely to be released before May 20, especially since the 10th board examinations concluded on March 18 and the 12th board examinations finished on April 4, 2025.

CBSE 10th and 12th results: How to download?

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

Select your respective exam - 'CBSE 10th result 2025', 'CBSE 12th result 2025'

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other details.

CBSE 10th result 2025, CBSE 12th result 2025 will display on the screen.

Download CBSE 10th result 2025, CBSE 12th result 2025, and save them for future reference.

Last year, the results were announced within 44 days after the exam, on May 13. Out of the total 22,51,812 registered students, 22,38,827 appeared and 20,95,467 passed, making the overall pass percentage 93.60 per cent. Students are advised to keep a track of the official website for latest updates.