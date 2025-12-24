CAT Result 2025: Meet the Delhi toppers; know their success strategy CAT Result 2025: Out of the 12 candidates who had secured perfect cent percentile, Delhi has the highest number of three toppers. Other states having top scorers include Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

New Delhi:

The IIM CAT result 2025 has been announced and a total of 12 candidates scored cent percentile in CAT. Out of the 12 candidates who had secured perfect cent percentile, Delhi has the highest number of three toppers. Other states having top scorers include Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Odisha. Will update soon on toppers name and their success strategy.

Among the 12 candidates who obtained 100 percentile, 10 are male and two are female. Non-engineers dominated the CAT merit list; nine are from non-engineering backgrounds while three are from engineering backgrounds.

How to download CAT scorecard 2025 at iimcat.ac.in

The candidates can follow these steps to check CAT result 2025 and download scorecard PDF. To download CAT scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official portal- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Click on CAT scorecard 2025 link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CAT scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

The IIM CAT merit list 2025 will be available on the official website- iimcat.ac.in soon. To download CAT toppers list, candidates need to visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT merit list PDF link. CAT toppers list 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen, save IIM CAT merit list 2025 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Click on IIM CAT merit list 2025 PDF link

CAT toppers list 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CAT merit list 2025 PDF and take a print out.

CAT final answer key 2025 was earlier released on December 17, the candidates can check and download CAT final answer key 2025 on the official portal- iimcat.ac.in. CAT was earlier held on November 30.

For details on CAT 2025, please visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in.