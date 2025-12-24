Advertisement
  4. CAT Result 2025: IIM CAT scorecard at iimcat.ac.in; Delhi has highest number of toppers

  Live CAT Result 2025: IIM CAT scorecard at iimcat.ac.in; Delhi has highest number of toppers

CAT Result 2025 Live Updates: The CAT result and download scorecard link is iimcat.ac.in. Know how to check result and download CAT scorecard 2025 PDF. The login credentials required to download CAT scorecard are- User ID and Password.

CAT Result 2025 Live Updates: Check CAT result at iimcat.ac.in
CAT Result 2025 Live Updates: Check CAT result at iimcat.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) result is available on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The candidates can follow these steps to check CAT result 2025 and download scorecard PDF. To download CAT scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official portal- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT scorecard PDF and take a print out.

A total of 12 candidates scored cent percentile in CAT with Delhi topped among the states having three candidates scored cent percentile. Other states having top scorers include Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Among the 12 candidates who obtained 100 percentile, 10 are male and two are female. Non-engineers dominated the CAT merit list; nine are from non-engineering backgrounds while three are from engineering backgrounds.  

Live updates :IIM CAT scorecard at iimcat.ac.in; meet the toppers

  • 6:24 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How many institutes accept CAT scores 2025

    A total of 93 non-IIM institutions will use CAT scores for admission to management programmes.

    This year, non-engineers dominated the CAT merit list; nine are from non-engineering backgrounds while three are from engineering backgrounds. Among the 12 candidates who obtained 100 percentile, 10 are male and two are female. 

  • 6:20 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Male, female performance ratio at 99.98 percentile

    21 male candidates scored 99.98 percentile, while five female candidates feature among the top scorers. Among the 12 candidates who obtained 100 percentile, 10 are male and two are female. Non-engineers dominated the CAT merit list; nine are from non-engineering backgrounds while three are from engineering backgrounds.  

  • 6:14 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download CAT scorecard at iimcat.ac.in

    The candidates can follow these steps to check CAT result 2025 and download scorecard PDF. To download CAT scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official portal- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 6:11 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Websites to download CAT scorecard 2025

    The candidates can check CAT result 2025 on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. To download CAT scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official portal- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 6:09 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download CAT scorecard 2025

    • Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in
    • Click on CAT scorecard 2025 link
    • Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth
    • CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download
    • Save CAT scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
  • 6:08 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Candidates with 99.99 percentile

    A total of 26 candidates scored 99.99 percentile, out of which 22 are male and four are female. A total of 12 students scored cent percentile in CAT.

    Out of the 12 candidates who had secured perfect cent percentile, Delhi has the highest number of three toppers. Other states having top scorers include Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Odisha.    

  • 6:06 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download CAT scorecard 2025

    The candidates can follow these steps to check CAT result 2025 and download scorecard PDF. To download CAT scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official portal- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT scorecard PDF and take a print out.

  • 5:52 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download CAT scorecard 2025 at iimcat.ac.in

    Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

    Click on CAT scorecard 2025 link

    Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

    CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

    Save CAT scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

  • 5:52 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Male candidates dominate CAT merit list

    Among the 12 candidates who obtained 100 percentile, 10 are male and two are female. Non-engineers dominated the CAT merit list; nine are from non-engineering backgrounds while three are from engineering backgrounds. 

  • 5:51 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Non-engineers dominate CAT toppers list

    Non-engineers dominated the CAT merit list; nine are from non-engineering backgrounds while three are from engineering backgrounds. Among the 12 candidates who obtained 100 percentile, 10 are male and two are female. 

  • 5:51 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Delhi has maximum CAT toppers

    Delhi has the highest number of 100 percentile scorers with three candidates achieve perfect scores. Other states among top scorers are- Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Odisha. 

  • 5:50 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    12 candidates top in CAT 2025

    A total of 12 candidates secured a perfect 100 percentile in CAT 2025- 10 male candidates and two female candidates. Non-engineering students dominated the CAT merit list, with nine candidates are from non-engineering backgrounds. 

  • 5:49 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CAT result 2025 link activated at iimcat.ac.in

    CAT Result 2025 is available at iimcat.ac.in. The candidates can follow these steps to check CAT result 2025 and download scorecard PDF. To download CAT scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official portal- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 5:49 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CAT result out

    CAT result 2025 has been declared. The candidates can check CAT result on the official website- iimcat.ac.in and download scorecard PDF. To download CAT scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official portal- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

