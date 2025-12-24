Live CAT Result 2025: IIM CAT scorecard at iimcat.ac.in; Delhi has highest number of toppers CAT Result 2025 Live Updates: The CAT result and download scorecard link is iimcat.ac.in. Know how to check result and download CAT scorecard 2025 PDF. The login credentials required to download CAT scorecard are- User ID and Password.

New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) result is available on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The candidates can follow these steps to check CAT result 2025 and download scorecard PDF. To download CAT scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official portal- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT scorecard PDF and take a print out.

A total of 12 candidates scored cent percentile in CAT with Delhi topped among the states having three candidates scored cent percentile. Other states having top scorers include Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Among the 12 candidates who obtained 100 percentile, 10 are male and two are female. Non-engineers dominated the CAT merit list; nine are from non-engineering backgrounds while three are from engineering backgrounds.