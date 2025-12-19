Live CAT Result 2025: IIM CAT result not today at iimcat.ac.in; know when CAT Result 2025 Live Updates: According to the CAT Convenor, B-school admission test result will be announced in the last week of December. "We are working to announce CAT result 2025 and can be expected between December 28 and 31," the CAT Convenor said. Know how to download CAT scorecard 2025 PDF.

New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) result will not be announced today, December 19, confirmed CAT Convenor Ram Kumar PN to India TV Digital. According to the CAT Convenor, B-school admission test result will be announced in the last week of December. "We are working to announce CAT result 2025 and can be expected between December 28 and 31," the CAT Convenor said. CAT was earlier held on November 30.

The candidates who had appeared in CAT 2025 can check the result on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. To download CAT scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official portal- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download CAT scorecard 2025 at iimcat.ac.in

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Click on CAT scorecard 2025 link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CAT scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

The CAT 2025 final answer key has also been released, the candidates can check and download CAT final answer key on the official portal- iimcat.ac.in.