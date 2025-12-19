Advertisement
  4. CAT Result 2025: IIM CAT result not today at iimcat.ac.in; know when

  Live CAT Result 2025: IIM CAT result not today at iimcat.ac.in; know when

CAT Result 2025 Live Updates: According to the CAT Convenor, B-school admission test result will be announced in the last week of December. "We are working to announce CAT result 2025 and can be expected between December 28 and 31," the CAT Convenor said. Know how to download CAT scorecard 2025 PDF.

CAT Result 2025 Live: Check IIM CAT result at iimcat.ac.in.
CAT Result 2025 Live: Check IIM CAT result at iimcat.ac.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) result will not be announced today, December 19, confirmed CAT Convenor Ram Kumar PN to India TV Digital. According to the CAT Convenor, B-school admission test result will be announced in the last week of December. "We are working to announce CAT result 2025 and can be expected between December 28 and 31," the CAT Convenor said. CAT was earlier held on November 30. 

The candidates who had appeared in CAT 2025 can check the result on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. To download CAT scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official portal- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

How to download CAT scorecard 2025 at iimcat.ac.in  

  • Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in 
  • Click on CAT scorecard 2025 link 
  • Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth 
  • CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download
  • Save CAT scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

The CAT 2025 final answer key has also been released, the candidates can check and download CAT final answer key on the official portal- iimcat.ac.in

Live updates :CAT Result 2025 date, scorecard link at iimcat.ac.in

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:38 AM (IST)Dec 19, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CAT Result 2025 Live Updates: How to download CAT final answer key at iimcat.ac.in

    The candidates can check and download CAT final answer key on the official portal- iimcat.ac.in. To download CAT final answer key 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in and click on final answer key 2025 PDF link. CAT final answer key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save IIM CAT final answer key PDF and take a print out.   

  • 10:37 AM (IST)Dec 19, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CAT Result 2025 Live Updates: Steps to download CAT scorecard

    Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in 
    Click on CAT scorecard 2025 link 
    Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth 
    CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download
    Save CAT scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Dec 19, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CAT Result 2025 Live Updates: How to download CAT scorecard at iimcat.ac.in

    The candidates can check CAT result 2025 on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. To download CAT scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official portal- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:34 AM (IST)Dec 19, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CAT Result 2025 Live Updates: When will CAT result be out?

    CAT result 2025 will be announced in the last week of December, any day between December 28 and 31. The candidates can check CAT result 2025 on the official website- iimcat.ac.in.  

  • 10:31 AM (IST)Dec 19, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CAT Result 2025 Live Updates: Will CAT result be released today?

    CAT Result 2025 will not be released today, December 19. CAT Convenor Ram Kumar PN told India TV Digital, "we are working to announce CAT result 2025 and can be expected between December 28 and 31." CAT result 2025 once released, will be available on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. 

Common Admission Test Exam Result
Top News

