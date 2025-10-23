Calicut University revaluation result 2025 out at uoc.ac.in; know how to download scorecard PDF Calicut University revaluation result 2025: The candidates who had applied for the BVoc, BBA, LLB semester-wise revaluation of respective papers, can check the result on the official website- uoc.ac.in.

New Delhi:

The University of Calicut has released the revaluation exam results for the BVoc, BBA, LLB 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 10th semester exams. The candidates who had applied for the BVoc, BBA, LLB semester-wise revaluation of respective papers, can check the result on the official website- uoc.ac.in.

To download BVoc, BBA, LLB semester-wise revaluation scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- uoc.ac.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- roll number, registration number, other required credentials. The course-wise semester-wise revaluation scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BVoc, BBA, LLB semester-wise revaluation scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BVoc, BBA, LLB semester-wise revaluation scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Calicut University BVoc, BBA, LLB semester-wise revaluation scorecard PDF: How to download at uoc.ac.in

Visit the official website- uoc.ac.in

Click on Calicut University BVoc, BBA, LLB semester-wise revaluation scorecard PDF link

Enter login credentials- roll number, registration number

Calicut University BVoc, BBA, LLB semester-wise revaluation scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save Calicut University BVoc, BBA, LLB semester-wise revaluation scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Calicut University BVoc, BBA, LLB semester-wise revaluation scorecard PDF will contain candidate name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.

Calicut University revaluation result 2025 out for these courses-

BVoc

BBA

LLB

1st semester exam

2nd semester exam

3rd semester exam

4th semester exam

5th semester exam

6th semester exam

10th semester exam.

For details on Calicut University revaluation result 2025, please visit the official website- uoc.ac.in.