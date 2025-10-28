Calicut University BTech, MSc, MA, MBA results 2025 out uoc.ac.in; steps to download scorecard PDF Calicut University result 2025: The university declared the supplementary exam results for the BTech programme, scrutiny result for MA Arabic, English, MSc Mathematics, MBA, revaluation result for the B.A/B.Sc/B.A Afsal-Ul-Ulama Supplementary /Improvement Examination April 2025.

The University of Calicut has released the results for the BTech, MSc, MA, MBA exams 2025. The university declared the supplementary exam results for the BTech programme, scrutiny result for MA Arabic, English, MSc Mathematics, MBA, revaluation result for the B.A/B.Sc/B.A Afsal-Ul-Ulama Supplementary /Improvement Examination April 2025. The Calicut University BTech, MSc, MA, MBA result link is results.uoc.ac.in.

The students can check the programme-wise respective result by clicking on the result link. To download the programme-wise scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- results.uoc.ac.in and click on the scorecard PDF link. Enter registration number as the login credential. Calicut University BTech, MSc, MA, MBA programme and exam-wise scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save it and take a print out.

Calicut University course and exam-wise results out at uoc.ac.in

VIII Semester B.Tech One Time Regular Supplementary Examination (2000 Scheme, 2000-03 Admission) September 2022

VII Semester Part Time B.Tech One Time Regular Supplementary Examination (2000 Scheme, 2000-08 Admission) September 2022

Scrutiny Result of Second Semester M.A ECONOMICS (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 4/2025 (2022, 2023 Admissions)

VII Semester B.Tech One Time Regular Supplementary Examination (2000 Scheme, 2000-03 Admission) September 2022

Scrutiny Result of Second Semester M.A.ARABIC (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 4/2025 (2022, 2023 Admissions)

Scrutiny Result of Second Semester MSc MATHEMATICS (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 4/2024 (2020, 2021 Admissions)

Scrutiny Result of Second Semester M.A ENGLISH (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 4/2024 (2020, 2021 Admissions)

Scrutiny Result of Third Semester MASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Examination 7/2020 (2015 Admission)

Scrutiny Result of Second Semester MASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Examination 1/2020 (2015 Admission)

Scrutiny Result of First Semester MASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Examination 7/2019 (2015 Admission)

Revaluation Results of II Semester SDE-CBCSS B.A/B.Sc/B.A Afsal-Ul-Ulama Supplementary /Improvement Examination April 2025 ( 2019 Admn. Onwards).

How to download Calicut University BTech, MSc, MA, MBA revaluation, supplementary, scrutiny scorecard PDF

Visit the official website- uoc.ac.in

Click on BTech, MSc, MA, MBA revaluation, supplementary, scrutiny scorecard PDF link

Enter registration number as the login credential

Calicut University BTech, MSc, MA, MBA revaluation, supplementary, scrutiny scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save Calicut University BTech, MSc, MA, MBA revaluation, supplementary, scrutiny scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on Calicut University BTech, MSc, MA, MBA semester-wise supplementary, revaluation result 2025, please visit the official website- uoc.ac.in.