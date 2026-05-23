BSEB matric, inter compartment results 2026 at compartment.biharboardonline.org; how to download scorecard PDF

Patna:

The BSEB Bihar matric, intermediate compartment exam results 2026 websites and links are - compartment.biharboardonline.org. The BSEB matric, inter compartment scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

The students can follow these steps to download BSEB matric, intermediate compartment marksheets PDF. To download BSEB matric, intermediate compartment marksheets PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - compartment.biharboardonline.org and click on 10th, 12th compartment marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. BSEB matric, inter compartment marksheet PDF and take a print out.

BSEB matric, inter compartment marksheet PDF: How to download at compartment.biharboardonline.org

Visit the official website - compartment.biharboardonline.org

Click on BSEB matric, inter compartment marksheet PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BSEB matric, inter compartment marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save BSEB matric, inter compartment marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download BSEB matric, inter compartment marksheet PDF via Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in

On the homepage, look for the option for BSEB matric, inter compartment marksheet PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

BSEB matric, inter compartment marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save BSEB matric, inter compartment marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSEB matric result 2026

Over 12.35 lakh (12,35,743) students cleared the matric, Class 10 exam, the pass percentage touched 81.79 per cent.

BSEB Inter result 2026

The overall pass percentage in the BSEB Inter, 12th exam 2026 was 85.19 per cent. Girls have performed better than boys, the pass percentage of the female students was 86.23 per cent, male students - 84.09 per cent.

For details on BSEB matric, intermediate compartment results 2026, please visit the official website - compartment.biharboardonline.org.