BSEB Inter Result 2025: Bihar Board Class 12 result likely to be released on this date, latest updates here BSEB Inter Result 2025 will be announced soon. Students who appeared in the Bihar Board Class 12th exam can download their scorecards using their credentials on the login page. Check latest updates here.

BSEB Inter Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon announce the results of the class 12th board exams. According to the media reports, the BSEB Inter Result 2025 is expected to be announced this week. Once out, the students will be able to download the scorecards from the official website of BSEB, - results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

This year, the Bihar Board's 12th (Intermediate) examinations were held from 1 February to 15 February 2025, wherein about 13 lakh students appeared. BSEB Class 10th (Matriculation) examinations were conducted from 17 February to 25 February 2025 wherein about 15 lakh students appeared in them.

BSEB Inter Result 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website of BSEB, results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Navigate the 'BSEB Inter Result 2025 link'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your roll number, and date of birth.

BSEB Class 12 scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen.

Download and save BSEB Class 12 scorecard 2025 PDF for future reference.

As per past trends, the results for class 12th in the last 2 and 3 years were announced within 40 days from the conclusion of an exam. Last year, the board announced the BSEB Class 12 exam 2024 results on March 23, 40 days from the conclusion of exam.

In 2023, Bihar Board BSEB inter Class 12 exam ended on February 11 and the result was declared on March 21.

To qualify the BSEB Inter 2025 exam, the students are required to score a minimum of 30 per cent marks in each subject, while 40 per cent marks in practical. Once the results are out, the students will be able to download their results at the following website.

Bihar Board BSEB inter Class 12 exam result: Alternative websites