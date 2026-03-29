BSEB 10th result 2026 links: Bihar Board matric result at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Patna:

The BSEB, Bihar Board matric, Class 10 exam result 2026 links are - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The students can check and download BSEB matric scorecard PDF on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out. BSEB 10th result 2026 at results.biharboardonline.com Live Updates: Bihar Board matric result websites, links

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF link

Use registration number and roll number as the required login credentials

BSEB Bihar Board 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSEB 10th result 2026 links - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB matric result 2026 websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

How to check BSEB matric result via SMS

Students can check Class 10 result via SMS. To get BSEB matric result, open your message app, type BIHAR10 and send message to 56263. You will get BSEB 10th result status on your phone.

How to check BSEB 10th result 2026 via mobile apps

To download and access the BSEB matric 10th scorecard via apps, students can follow these steps:

Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device

Search for Bihar Board 10th result 2026 app or BSEB result app

Download and install a trusted application

Open the app and click on BSEB Class 10 result 2026 link

Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials

BSEB 10th scorecard will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future reference.

How to download BSEB matric 10th scorecard 2026 via DigiLocker

Students can follow these steps to download their Bihar Board Class 10 scorecard through DigiLocker:

Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app Sign in using mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials Go to the ‘Education’ or ‘Issued Documents’ section Select Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Click on Class 10 marksheet or scorecard link Enter required details such as roll number or year BSEB 10th scorecard will appear on the screen Download the digital marksheet and save it for future use.

For details on Bihar Board matric result 2026, please visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com.