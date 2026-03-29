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  4. BSEB 10th result 2026 at results.biharboardonline.com Live Updates: Bihar Board matric result websites, links
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BSEB 10th result 2026 at results.biharboardonline.com Live Updates: Bihar Board matric result websites, links

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

BSEB, Bihar Board 10th Result Live: The BSEB matric, 10th result websites and direct links are - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB 10th Result 2026 Live: Check BSEB matric result at results.biharboardonline.com.
BSEB 10th Result 2026 Live: Check BSEB matric result at results.biharboardonline.com. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Bihar Board (BSEB) will announce matric, Class 10 exam result 2026 today, March 29. The Bihar Board 10th result will be announced at 1:15 pm today in presence of Education Minister Sunil Kumar and board chairman Anand Kishore. The BSEB matric, 10th result once announced, will be available  on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Over 15 lakh (15,12,687) students appeared for BSEB matric exam held between February 17 and 25, 2026.    

The students can check BSEB 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link.  Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com 

Click on BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF link 
Use registration number and roll number as the required login credentials 
BSEB Bihar Board 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
Save BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

Live updates :BSEB 10th result 2026 Live Updates: Bihar Board matric result websites, direct links

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  • 12:32 PM (IST)Mar 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Where to check BSEB Class 10 result 2026 at secondary.biharboardonline.com

    BSEB Bihar Board matric, Class 10 result official websites are - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The students can check and download BSEB matric scorecard PDF on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link.  Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

  • 12:19 PM (IST)Mar 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB matric, 10th result 2026 when?

    BSEB matric, 10th result 2026 will be announced at 1:15 PM. The students can check BSEB matric, 10th exam result 2026 on the alternative website - indiaresults.com. The students can check BSEB 10th result 2026 using login credentials - name, roll number. To download BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit indiaresults.com and enter login credentials - roll number, mobile number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BSEB matric scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 12:04 PM (IST)Mar 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download BSEB matric 10th scorecard via DigiLocker

    1. Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app
    2. Sign in using mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials
    3. Go to the ‘Education’ or ‘Issued Documents’ section
    4. Select Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
    5. Click on Class 10 marksheet or scorecard link
    6. Enter required details such as roll number or year
    7. BSEB 10th scorecard will appear on the screen
    8. Download the digital marksheet and save it for future use.

     

  • 11:44 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB matric 10th result at 1:15 pm

    BSEB Bihar Board matric, 10th exam result 2026 will be announced at 1:15 pm. The students can check BSEB 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link.  Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 11:38 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download BSEB matric 10th scorecard at results.biharboardonline.com

    • Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com 
    • Click on BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF link 
    • Use registration number and roll number as the required login credentials 
    • BSEB Bihar Board 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    • Save BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 
  • 11:30 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download BSEB matric 10th scorecard at indiaresults.com

    1. Visit the alternative website - indiaresults.com 
    2. Click BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF link 
    3. Enter roll number, mobile number as the required login credentials 
    4. BSEB Bihar Board 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen  
    5. Save BSEB 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 
  • 11:25 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check BSEB matric result via SMS

    Students can check Class 10 result via SMS. To get BSEB matric result, open your message app, type BIHAR10 and send message to 56263. You will get BSEB 10th result status on your phone. 

  • 11:20 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check BSEB matric result 2026 at indiaresults.com

    The students can check BSEB matric, 10th exam result 2026 on the alternative website - indiaresults.com. The students can check BSEB 10th result 2026 using login credentials - name, roll number. To download BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit indiaresults.com and enter login credentials - roll number, mobile number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BSEB matric scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

     

  • 11:15 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB 10th result 2026 alternative websites

    Apart from the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com, the BSEB matric exam result will be available at indiaresults.com. The students can check BSEB 10th result 2026 using login credentials - name, roll number. To download BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit indiaresults.com and enter login credentials - roll number, mobile number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BSEB matric scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 11:06 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check BSEB 10th result 2026 via mobile apps

    To download and access the BSEB matric 10th scorecard via apps, students can follow these steps:

    Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device
    Search for Bihar Board 10th result 2026 app or BSEB result app
    Download and install a trusted application
    Open the app and click on BSEB Class 10 result 2026 link
    Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials
    BSEB 10th scorecard will appear on the screen
    Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future reference.

  • 10:56 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Websites to check BSEB matric result 2026

     The BSEB matric result websites are - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link.  Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

     

  • 10:45 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Where to check Bihar Board 10th result 2026?

    The Bihar Board, BSEB matric, 10th result 2026 will be available  on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link.  Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download BSEB matric 10th scorecard at results.biharboardonline.com

    The students can check BSEB 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link.  Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 10:34 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB 10th result 2026 links

    BSEB 10th result 2026 links are - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link.  Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

     

  • 10:34 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB Bihar Board matric result websites

    Bihar Board matric result websites are - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The students can check BSEB 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link. 

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Bihar Board matric result 2026 time

    Bihar Board BSEB matric 10th result 2026 will be announced at 1:15 PM today. The Bihar Board 10th result will be announced at 1:15 pm today in presence of Education Minister Sunil Kumar and board chairman Anand Kishore.  

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Mar 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB 10th result today

    The Bihar Board (BSEB) will announce matric, 10th exam result 2026 today, March 29. The BSEB matric, 10th result once announced, will be available  on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Over 15 lakh (15,12,687) students appeared for BSEB matric exam held between February 17 and 25, 2026.

     

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