BSEB 10th result 2026 at results.biharboardonline.com Live Updates: Bihar Board matric result websites, links

New Delhi:

The Bihar Board (BSEB) will announce matric, Class 10 exam result 2026 today, March 29. The Bihar Board 10th result will be announced at 1:15 pm today in presence of Education Minister Sunil Kumar and board chairman Anand Kishore. The BSEB matric, 10th result once announced, will be available on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Over 15 lakh (15,12,687) students appeared for BSEB matric exam held between February 17 and 25, 2026.

The students can check BSEB 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF link

Use registration number and roll number as the required login credentials

BSEB Bihar Board 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.