BSEB 10th result 2026 alternative website: How to check matric result at indiaresults.com

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The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matric Class 10 result links are - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com, the students can check matric result on the official portals, once the matric results get released.

Apart from the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com, the students can check matric, 10th exam result via alternative website - indiaresults.com, mobile apps, SMS and DigiLocker. BSEB 10th result 2026 at results.biharboardonline.com Live Updates: Bihar Board matric result websites, links

How to check BSEB matric result 2026 at indiaresults.com

The students can check BSEB matric, 10th exam result 2026 on the alternative website - indiaresults.com. The students can check BSEB 10th result 2026 using login credentials - name, roll number. To download BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit indiaresults.com and enter login credentials - roll number, mobile number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BSEB matric scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the alternative website - indiaresults.com

Click BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF link

Enter roll number, mobile number as the required login credentials

BSEB Bihar Board 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save BSEB 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to check BSEB matric result via SMS

Students can check Class 10 result via SMS. To get BSEB matric result, open your message app, type BIHAR10 and send message to 56263. You will get BSEB 10th result status on your phone.

How to download BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF through result app

To download BSEB matric scorecard via apps, students can follow these steps -

Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device

Search for Bihar Board 10th result 2026 app or BSEB result app

Download and install a trusted application

Open the app and click on BSEB Class 10 result 2026 link

Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials

BSEB 10th scorecard will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future reference.

How to download BSEB matric scorecard PDF through DigiLocker

Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app Sign in using mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials Go to the ‘Education’ or ‘Issued Documents’ section Select Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Click on Class 10 marksheet or scorecard link Enter required details such as roll number or year BSEB 10th scorecard will appear on the screen Download the digital marksheet and save it for future use.

BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass marks, qualifying status, other details.

For details on BSEB Bihar Board matric, 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.