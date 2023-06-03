BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 declared at biharboardonline.com; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 Declared

BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the BSEB Matric Compartmental Result 2023 today, June 3. Students who appeared for the Bihar 10th Compartmental Result 2023 can check and download their results from the official website - biharboardonline.gov.in. The BSEB Chairperson, Anand Kishore has announced the Bihar Board Matric compartment result 2023.

The BSEB Compartmental examination for Class 10th was conducted from May 10 to May 13, 2023. As per the reports, a total number of 71,632 students appeared in the BSEB Matric compartment exam 2023, of which a total of 19,915 students have cleared Class 10 compartment, special exams. The board has recorded a pass percentage of 29.14 percent.

How to Check BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023?

Students can follow the steps provided here to check the BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website at biharboardonline.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'BSEB Matric Compartment Result 2023' link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, enter the roll code, roll number and click on 'search result'

Step 4: Your Bihar Board Matric compartment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result pdf and print a copy for further reference.

Direct Link: BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023

The BSEB 10th Result 2023 was declared on March 31. A total of 16,10,657 students have qualified the BSEB 10th exam 2023. The board has recorded the pass percentage at 81.04 percent.