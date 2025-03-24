Bihar Board Matric Result 2025: When will BSEB release the class 10th result? Bihar Board Matric Result 2025 date and time will be announced soon. Students who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login. Check latest updates.

Bihar Board Matric Result 2025: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna will soon announce the Matric Class 10 results date and time. Students who appeared in the BSEB Class 10th exam 2025 can download their scorecards by visiting the official website, results.biharboardonline.com.

Although Anand Kishore, the head of the Bihar Board, has not yet provided a date, a phony website stated that the BSEB would reveal the Matric results on April 5. Following previous practice, BSEB holds a press conference to reveal the results, names of the top scorers, reassessment, and information on the supplementary exam.

Bihar Board Matric Result 2025: How to download?

Go to the board's official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the "BSEB Class 10 result 2025" link on the homepage.

The screen will redirect to a new log-in page.

Click submit after entering the requested information, such as your roll number and code.

You'll see your Bihar Board Result 2025 on the screen.

Verify your outcome, download it, and print it off for your records.

Alternative website to check Bihar Class 10th results

–results.biharboardonline.com

–biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

–matricbseb.com

Passing Marks

To pass BSEB Bihar Class 10th results, the students will need 33 per cent marks across the subjects in which they appeared in theory papers. For practical exams, the qualifying pass percentage is 40 per cent.

How to check BSEB Class 10th result via SMS?

Open your message box.

Now, type 'BIHAR10Roll Number (For Example: BIHAR10 12345678).

Send it to 56263.

You will get the result in seconds on your mobile phone.

Over 15 lakh students took the BSEB board exam for Matric Class 10 from February 15 to 25. The exams were conducted in two shifts (the first shift ran from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, while the second shift ran from 2 pm to 5:15 pm). The board implemented stringent precautions to ensure the exam was conducted fairly.

Notably, the scorecard obtained from the website is only temporary. Admission will require the official scorecard, which will be provided later and signed by the Board.