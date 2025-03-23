Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 date announced officially, steps to download BSEB Matric scorecard BSEB 10th Result 2025 date: Students will be able to check their scores on the official websites-results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 10th result 2025 date and time are officially announced! The Bihar School Examination Board, Patna (BSEB) has announced the schedule to release the BSEB Sarkari Result link on its official website-- results.biharboardonline.com. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check the BSEB 10th result 2025 by using their roll number and roll code. It is advised to keep your admit cards handy ahead of checking the result.

BSEB 10th Result 2025 Date and Time

As per the official announcement, the BSEB Matric scorecard link will be published on April 5, 2025 at 10 am. The official notice issued by BSEB reads "Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to release Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 on 05th April, 2025 at 10:00 am on its Official Website on https://results.biharboardonline.com. Candidates Can Check & Download BSEB 10th Result 2025 by Using their Roll Number and Roll Code at results.biharboardonline.com."

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Where to check

Once the scorecard is live as per the set schedule, candidates will be able to check and download the scorecard from the official website-results.biharboardonline.com. Alternatively, the BSEB 10th result can also be checked using SMS and DigiLocker facility in case students face a server issue. This is also to be noted that schools provide hard copy of BSEB marksheet to the students after the results are declared.

Students are advised to tally the scores mentioned on the digitally obtained result and har copy of the marksheet provided by the schools.

BSEB 10th Sarkari Result 2025: How to check

Visit the official website of the board (as mentioned above) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘BSEB Class 10 result 2025’ A new log in page will appear on the screen. Enter the asked credentials like your roll number and roll code and click on submit. Your Bihar Board Result 2025 will appear on the screen. Check your result, download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Bihar Board class 10 exams were conducted between February 17 and 25, 2025 for over 15 lakh students at 1,677 exam centres.