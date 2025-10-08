BFUHS UG, PG results 2025 out at bfuhs.ac.in; How to download mark sheet BFUHS UG, PG results 2025: BFUHS result has been released for various courses like BPCCHN, BSc Nursing, PG Nursing, BPT, PG Physiotherapy and other exams. The students can check course-wise UG, PG results on the official website- bfuhs.ac.in.

New Delhi:

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has announced the result for various UG, PG course exams. The students who had appeared for the BFUHS UG, PG course exams can check the result on the official website- bfuhs.ac.in. BFUHS result has been released for various courses like BPCCHN, BSc Nursing, PG Nursing, BPT, PG Physiotherapy and other exams. The students can check course-wise UG, PG results on the official website- bfuhs.ac.in.

To download BFUHS UG, PG marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official website- bfuhs.ac.in and click on UG, PG marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number, roll number. BFUHS UG, PG marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BFUHS UG, PG marksheet PDF and take a print out.

BFUHS UG, PG marksheet 2025 PDF: How to download at bfuhs.ac.in

Visit the official website- bfuhs.ac.in

Click on BFUHS UG, PG marksheet 2025 PDF link

Use registration number, roll number as the required login credentials

BFUHS UG, PG marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save BFUHS UG, PG marksheet PDF and take a print out.

BFUHS UG, PG scorecard 2025 PDF will contain student's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, pass/ fail status, other details.

For details on BFUHS UG, PG result 2025, please visit the official website- bfuhs.ac.in.