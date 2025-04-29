Assam HS Result 2025 to be announced tomorrow, when and where to download ASSEB 12th Results Assam HS Result 2025 date and time have been announced. Students and parents can download ASSEB 12th marksheets by visiting the official website, asseb.in. Check latest updates here.

New Delhi:

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has announced the date and time for releasing Assam HS 12th results for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams. According to the official announcement, Assam HS Class 12 results 2025 will be announced on April 30, 2025 at 9 AM. Students and parents will be able to download the Assam HS Result 2025 by logging on the official portal using their roll number and registration number in the result login window.

This year, the Assam Higher Secondary exam was conducted between February 13 and March 17, with 3,02,420 participating students. Once the results are out, the students will be able to check their Assam HS Result 2025 by following simple steps.

How to download Assam ASSEB HS Class 12 Result?

Visit the official website, asseb.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Assam ASSEB HS Class 12 Result'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details on the login.

Assam ASSEB HS Class 12 Result will appear on the screen.

Download and save Assam ASSEB HS Class 12 Result for future reference.

How to download Assam ASSEB HS Class 12 Result via SMS?

Open the SMS app on your phone. Now, type the message in this format: ASSAM12 (Roll Number). Forward this to 56263, and your result will be sent directly to your phone.

How to download Assam ASSEB HS Class 12 Result via Upolobdha App?

Download the Upolobdha app from the Google Play Store or App Store. Enter your exam details. Tap “Get Result” to instantly view your result.

Assam ASSEB HS Class 12 Result: Details on marksheets

Once the Assam ASSEB HS Class 12 Results are out, students will be able to check the following details on their marksheets.

Students Name

Parents Name

Marks (Subject-Wise)

Total Marks

Division

Grades

Other Important Details

Last year, the Assam Class 12th result was announced on May 9, 2024, with a pass percentage of 88.64%. Students who fail to secure the minimum passing marks in no more than three subjects can appear for the compartment exams. Details about the application process and exam dates for improvement will be shared in due course. Students are advised to visit the official website for latest updates.